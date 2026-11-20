GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An urban farm in the middle of Grand Rapids is working to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to the community, and growing food there is about to get a lot easier.

New City Neighbors sits just off Ball Road on the northeast side of the city: it's there by design.

"We need food systems change. We need access to healthy, fresh produce. We all need to eat," said Ricardo Tavarez, executive director of New City Neighbors.

A new greenhouse is being built at the farm thanks to a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield and Amway.

Watch Julie Dunmire's report below:

New City Neighbors urban farm in Grand Rapids building a net zero, all-electric greenhouse

"This will be an all-electric greenhouse, which is extremely unique for propagation greenhouses. Our goal is for the entire property to be net zero," said Lance Kraai, operations director.

New City Neighbors works with kids to get their hands dirty, teaching lessons about what it means to grow your own food. Apprentice Perla Jorge said that matters, especially in an urban area where access to hoop houses isn't exactly common.

When I asked how she thinks something like this impacts Grand Rapids, Jorge pointed to what it shows the community.

"I think it helps people see you can grow food efficiently on a smaller scale — like you don't have to necessarily depend on huge agricultural operations," Jorge said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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