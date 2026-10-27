GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Canal Park in Grand Rapids has reopened with a new look designed to reconnect people with the Grand River.

The reimagined space features a playground, 14-foot-wide sidewalks, room for a kayak launch and a heated pavilion.

Watch: New and improved Canal Park opens along the Grand River, drawing families, kayakers and foot traffic

New and improved Canal Park opens along the Grand River, drawing families, kayakers and foot traffic

The unofficial grand opening celebrates the water by honoring a public park right on it. Residents have already started to enjoy the space.

"Yes, it's beautiful, and we've got beautiful weather still in October," Cathy Peckham, a Grand Rapids neighbor, said.

Peckham said it was her second day in a row visiting the park.

"Second, second. Second day in a row, though. We came yesterday, and we had to come again. We take our walk through here," Peckham said.

The park previously had less green space and parking along the street. The city worked with the Anishinaabek tribe on the redesign.

"This space previously had not as much green space. It had parking along the street. The reimagination of this was to work with the Anishinaabek tribe and have them be involved with basically re-engaging people with the river," Kristen Pfauth, a project manager with the City of Grand Rapids, said.

The park is a space many have driven by and wondered about. Edwin Collazo, owner of City Built Brewing, had a front-row seat. City Built sits directly across the street from the park.

"We're very excited that we already see people showing up with their kids, and coming over and grabbing a beer," Collazo said.

His business has called River North home for nearly 10 years. At various points during construction, which took more than a year, Collazo wasn't sure if they would survive the season.

"The fact that we made it is a miracle. And it's good. We moved to this neighborhood and it was quiet. This is just the gateway to more patrons, more foot traffic, more activity. Usually, we're the ones making the noise on this corner. So, hopefully, this draws other stakeholders in the community to make noise," Collazo said.

I heard kids making noise on the playground all day long. The official grand opening for the park is scheduled for this spring, but while the weather is nice, it's worth stopping by.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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