GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 100 Grand Rapids neighbors answered a call to action Friday, rallying against immigration enforcement in more ways than one.

The demonstration was organized by 'The Party for Socialism and Liberation,' along with Movimiento Cosecha and GR Rapids Response to ICE.

Neighbors rally in Grand Rapids to protest ongoing immigration enforcement amid clashes in Minneapolis

It comes in the wake of clashes in Minneapolis, between activists and immigration enforcement, following a large-scale operation there.

"Somali immigrants in Minneapolis made a call to say, let's not just have the shutdown, the attempt at a general strike to end here, but actually to expand it nationally, because what's going on with Renee Nicole Good's death, Alex Pretti, and others," said Bryce Stockslager, an organizer with 'The Party for Socialism and Liberation'.

It also comes on the same day as a nationwide 'National Shutdown,' which called for skipping work or school, and even shopping at the store.

Stockslager says now is the time to keep organizing.

"I think it just shows that, the people of Grand Rapids, are ready for ICE out of our cities, are ready to fight back and build a movement that can eventually abolish ICE."

The demonstration was followed by a march in the area of Division Avenue and Banner Street.

