National Diaper Needs Awareness Week underway in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — According to the Gold Coast Doulas, one in two U.S. families with young children struggles to afford diapers, and no government programs currently provide them. That is why the Gold Coast Doulas' annual charity diaper drive has been going strong for 11 years, with a focus on supporting low-income women and children. Running September 1 through October 1, 2026, benefiting Nestlings Diaper Bank of West Michigan. And this year, Huggies has committed to donating 20,000 diapers when the community collects 20,000 diapers.

If you would like to donate, take your opened or unopened boxes and packages of new disposable diapers, gently used cloth diapers, and cloth supplies, brand new cloth diapers, and unopened boxes or packages of wipes to any of the locations listed below.

Zeeland

Howard Miller Library

14 S. Church Street

Lake Michigan Credit Union

8630 E. Main St.

Holland

Brann’s

12234 James Street

The Insurance Group

593 Heritage

Holland Pediatric Associates

926 Washington Ave., Building C

Harbor Health & Massage

444 Washington Ave.

Lake Michigan Credit Union

677 E. 8th St.

3494 West Shore Dr.

Greater Grand Rapids

Rise Wellness Chiropractic PLC

1005 Lake Dr. SE

Mind Body Baby Collective

2422 Burton St. SE

Freedom Chiropractic

11255 1st Avenue NW, Suite B

Advent Physical Therapy

Cherry St.: 245 Cherry St. SE, Suite 102

East Paris: 4085 Burton St., Suite 100

Jenison: 1915 Georgetown Center Dr., Suite 102

Standale: 1175 Wilson Ave. NW, Suite B

Rivertown/Grandville: 3380 44th St. SW

933 Three Mile Rd. NW, Suite 204, Grand Rapids

Mindful Counseling GR

Three Grand Rapids locations:

985 Parchment Dr. SE

3351 Claystone St. SE, Suite G32

0-113 Lake Michigan Dr. NW

FIT4MOM Grand Rapids

Donations accepted at classes.

Gold Coast Doulas

1430 Robinson Rd. SE, Suite 204

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Donations can be dropped off at Gold Coast Doulas classes or left outside the office door.

If you can't donate in person and wish to help online, follow the link here or through their Amazon Wishlist

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