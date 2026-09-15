National Diaper Needs Awareness Week underway in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — According to the Gold Coast Doulas, one in two U.S. families with young children struggles to afford diapers, and no government programs currently provide them. That is why the Gold Coast Doulas' annual charity diaper drive has been going strong for 11 years, with a focus on supporting low-income women and children. Running September 1 through October 1, 2026, benefiting Nestlings Diaper Bank of West Michigan. And this year, Huggies has committed to donating 20,000 diapers when the community collects 20,000 diapers.
If you would like to donate, take your opened or unopened boxes and packages of new disposable diapers, gently used cloth diapers, and cloth supplies, brand new cloth diapers, and unopened boxes or packages of wipes to any of the locations listed below.
Zeeland
Howard Miller Library
14 S. Church Street
Lake Michigan Credit Union
8630 E. Main St.
Holland
Brann’s
12234 James Street
The Insurance Group
593 Heritage
Holland Pediatric Associates
926 Washington Ave., Building C
Harbor Health & Massage
444 Washington Ave.
Lake Michigan Credit Union
677 E. 8th St.
3494 West Shore Dr.
Greater Grand Rapids
Rise Wellness Chiropractic PLC
1005 Lake Dr. SE
Mind Body Baby Collective
2422 Burton St. SE
Freedom Chiropractic
11255 1st Avenue NW, Suite B
- Cherry St.: 245 Cherry St. SE, Suite 102
- East Paris: 4085 Burton St., Suite 100
- Jenison: 1915 Georgetown Center Dr., Suite 102
- Standale: 1175 Wilson Ave. NW, Suite B
- Rivertown/Grandville: 3380 44th St. SW
- 933 Three Mile Rd. NW, Suite 204, Grand Rapids
Mindful Counseling GR
Three Grand Rapids locations:
- 985 Parchment Dr. SE
- 3351 Claystone St. SE, Suite G32
- 0-113 Lake Michigan Dr. NW
FIT4MOM Grand Rapids
Donations accepted at classes.
Gold Coast Doulas
1430 Robinson Rd. SE, Suite 204
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Donations can be dropped off at Gold Coast Doulas classes or left outside the office door.
If you can't donate in person and wish to help online, follow the link here or through their Amazon Wishlist
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