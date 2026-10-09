MSU Federal Credit Union breaks ground on 2 new Grand Rapids-area branches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MSU Federal Credit Union is expanding its footprint in West Michigan with two new branch locations in the Grand Rapids area.

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MSU Federal Credit Union breaks ground on two new Grand Rapids-area branches

The credit union broke ground Friday on new branches at Knapp’s Corner and Gaines Marketplace as part of its effort to serve more members across the region.

The two locations represent the latest step in MSU Federal Credit Union’s growth in West Michigan. The credit union opened its first Grand Rapids branch nearly nine years ago. Since then, President and CEO April Clobes said more MSU graduates and members have made the area home.

With Grand Rapids continuing to grow, Clobes said the credit union wants to make it easier for members to access the services they need.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be in the community to serve our existing and future members," Clobes said.

Clobes said physical branches continue to play an important role even as technology evolves and more people conduct their banking online.

The two branches are expected to support 20 jobs in the Grand Rapids area.



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