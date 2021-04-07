MSP Grand Rapids Post searches for missing teen

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s Grand Rapids Post is asking the public for help finding a missing teen Wednesday.

Benjamin Lawrence Rendulic, 16, was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday night near Holton and Beattie roads in Dalton Township.

He’s described as a white male with blonde hair, brown eyes, 5’6” and 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray gym shorts and blue T-shirt with a motorcycle logo.

Anyone with information may contact the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411 or 911.