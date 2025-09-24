Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Michigan's Largest Chrystanthemum Display comes to Fredrik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fredrik Meijer Gardens is celebrating fall in a beautiful way.

'Mums at Meijer Gardens' returns for the month of October, for the 27th year. It's described as the largest display of chrysanthemums in Michigan. The display is included with a general admission ticket or daily ticket:

  • Adults (14-64): $22
  • Seniors (65+): $17
  • Children (3-13): $11
  • Children (2 and younger): free
'Autumn Nights at Meijer Gardens' also returns on Tuesdays during the month. Special events include the "Gwen Frostic Woodland Shade Garden", "Michigan's Farm Garden" as well as relaxing 'unplugged' performances at the Amphitheater. This takes place from 5-9 p.m. throughout October.

