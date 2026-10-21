Michigan police crack down on drivers passing stopped school buses during Operation Safe Stop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police agencies across Michigan are stepping up enforcement this week as part of the annual Operation Safe Stop, targeting drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.

The statewide effort runs through Friday and is aimed at reminding drivers to slow down and stop when school buses are picking up or dropping off students.

According to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, Michigan saw nearly 1,200 crashes involving school buses in 2025.

Of those crashes, 82 happened at bus stops when the bus’s warning lights and stop arm were activated.

What drivers need to know

Drivers should pay close attention to a school bus’s flashing lights and stop arm.



Yellow flashing lights: Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop.

Red flashing lights and stop arm extended: Drivers must stop at least 20 feet from the bus.

Drivers should remain stopped until the bus’s red lights are no longer flashing and the stop arm is no longer extended.

Penalties for illegally passing a school bus

According to Michigan law, illegally passing a stopped school bus can result in:



Up to $500 in fines for illegally passing a stopped school bus.

Up to $1,000 in fines and up to one year in jail if the violation results in an injury.

If the violation results in a death, the driver could face a felony charge, up to $7,500 in fines, and up to 15 years in prison.

Police are encouraging drivers to stay alert around school buses, especially during morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off times.

Operation Safe Stop runs through Friday.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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