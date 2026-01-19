GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries has declared a Code Blue emergency Friday, due to dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast, with the emergency expected to remain in effect for at least a week.

"Our goal right now is to keep people alive," Mel Trotter Ministries CEO Chris Palusky said.

WATCH: Mel Trotter Ministries declares Code Blue emergency as 'dangerously cold' temps hit West Michigan

Mel Trotter Ministries declares Code Blue emergency as 'dangerously cold' temps hit West Michigan

Palusky explains the organization declares a Code Blue when temperatures or wind chill drops to single digits.

"We take the wind chill and the actual temperature into account when we're defining or calling a Code Blue," Palusky said.

During these emergencies, the shelter expands its capacity significantly beyond its regular 265 emergency beds.

"We throw mats down in our chapel, we throw mats down in our day center... so we can usually expand by another 50 or so beds," Palusky said.

The organization operates with 550 beds in total, according to Palusky.

While operating in the Code Blue emergency, the organization uses outreach vans to transport people from the streets to the shelter.

"We'll send out a van or vans to meet with people who are either living under bridges or in encampments, and we let them know it's going to get really cold," Palusky said.

For those who choose to remain on the streets, the shelter provides winter wardrobe essentials to help them stay warm.

"Our goal during a Code Blue is to meet our mission, share the love and compassion of Jesus by keeping people alive when the temperatures get this cold," Palusky said.

Mel Trotter Ministries is the largest provider of services to people experiencing homelessness in West Michigan. Those interested in volunteering time or donating funds can click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube