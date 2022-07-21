Meijer named “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Disability Equality Index (DEI) named Meijer the Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the sixth year in a row.

Meijer

“We appreciate the ongoing recognition of our efforts to sustain a culture of inclusion that celebrates and supports our team members and customers with disabilities,” said Timothy Williams, Meijer’s vice president of diversity & inclusion. “So much of our success is a direct result of the passion our team members bring to supporting the disability community across our six states, especially through the Meijer Disability Awareness and Advocacy Group (mDAAG).”

mDAAG is a Meijer team member resource group, which aims to advance the company’s commitment to respecting and valuing diversity and inclusion.

It serves as a resource and liaison on issues of disability inclusion and equality.

The group held a series of virtual and in-person events throughout the year, working to tackle issues including caregiving and mental health.

The DEI measures key performance indicators across organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity.

“There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion. However, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of brining your whole self to the office,” said Maria Town, president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities. “We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together.”

Meijer says earning this recognition year after year demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to championing a culture of dignity and respect for its team members.

