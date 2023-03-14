Meijer expands Flashfood program to SNAP recipients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced plans to expand its Flashfood initiative to SNAP recipients Tuesday.

Flashfood allows patrons to buy food approaching their sell-by dates at discounted prices through a dedicated app.

The Midwestern grocery retailer says SNAP users will be able to pay for Flashfood items at all of their stores with the Electronic Benefits Transfer card, a payment option available in the Flashfood app.

“As a company committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, we’re pleased to be the first retailer to expand our Flashfood program in this way,” says President & CEO Rick Keyes. “Feeding people has always been at the heart of what we do, and this is another way Meijer is working to provide extra value to those customers who need it most.”

The Flashfood program reduces in-store waste while offering various food items — including meat, deli, seafood, produce and baked goods — at up to 50% off.

We’re told 500,000 customers use the Flashfood app and have prevented nearly 5.6 million pounds of food from going to waste.

