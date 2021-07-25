Watch
Man shot to death in downtown Grand Rapids overnight

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating at deadly overnight shooting in downtown Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were shot and one of them died in downtown Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting shots fired in the 300 block of Ionia Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man lying in the street. He had apparently been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then learned that a second gunshot victim had arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The dead man was identified as Michael Allen Jennings, 43, of Grand Rapids. An autopsy will be conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Detectives with the GRPD Major Case Team are investigating. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Major Case Team by calling (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345 or at www.silentobserver.org on the Web.

