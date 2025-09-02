Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man reported dead in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police cruiser 02092025
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting overnight Tuesday.

It comes as they also investigate a separate triple shooting that happened just a few hours before.

Police say they got the call to Diamond Ave. SE near Wealthy St. around 2:30 a.m.

They found a man there and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators did not share any information about a suspect.

The Major Case team is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Rapids detectives at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or at silentobserver.org.

