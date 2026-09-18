Man facing open murder charge after deadly assault in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is facing an open murder charge in connection with an assault that left another man dead in Grand Rapids on Sunday, police say.

Mario Carter, 56, faces a charge of open murder and is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

On Sunday, Grand Rapids police say they responded around 1:30 p.m. to Bridge Street and National Avenue after someone called 911 reporting that a person was lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with an assault. First responders were not able to save them man and he died at the scene.

On Wednesday, the victim was identified as 48-year-old Nnaemeka Basil Okonkwo. The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

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