GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Police have identified the man who was killed in an assault in Grand Rapids last Sunday as 48-year-old Nnaemeka Basil Okonkwo.

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Victim ID'd in fatal assault near Bridge Street and National Avenue in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police officers responded to a location near Bridge Street and National Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after a 911 caller reported a person lying on the ground. Officers found the man suffering from injuries consistent with an assault, investigators said.

First responders were unable to save the man, and he died at the scene.

The medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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