Man dies after suspected assault near Bridge Street and National Avenue in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead following an assault in Grand Rapids, and investigators are asking the public for help finding those responsible.

Grand Rapids police officers responded to a location near Bridge Street and National Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after a 911 caller reported a person lying on the ground. Officers found the man suffering injuries consistent with an assault, said investigators.

First responders were unable to save the man, and he died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube