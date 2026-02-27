Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man convicted of deadly 2023 Grand Rapids shooting sentenced to life in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man convicted of first-degree murder in a deadly 2023 shooting has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Dominike Sterling was sentenced Thursday in the death of Darryl Yaber, who was shot and killed in November 2023 on Horton Avenue.

Sterling was convicted last December on first-degree murder and other charges.

The shooting occurred hours after two bodies were found dumped in the streets of the same Grand Rapids neighborhood.

Sterling had previously served time in prison and was on parole at the time of the shooting for a 2017 armed robbery.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

