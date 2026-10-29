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Man charged in Grand Rapids homicide extradited from Florida

Grand Rapids Police 07232023
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police 07232023
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GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 42-year-old man has been charged in a Grand Rapids shooting that left a 39-year-old dead on the city’s southeast side in September.

Sharmarieo Williams, 42, has been charged with open murder in the shooting that killed Alexander Jones, 39, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

The shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 2 in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue. According to GRPD, officers found Jones on the scene, and he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

GRPD says Williams was located in Florida earlier this month and extradited back to Michigan prior to his arraignment.

It’s unclear when Williams is expected to return to court.

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