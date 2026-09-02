Man shot and killed in Grand Rapids overnight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the southeast side of the city.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue, just after midnight. They found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His name has not been released yet.

The Major Case Team is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact GRPD or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3380.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Silent Observer, by phone 616-774-2345, website, or app.

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