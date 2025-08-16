Loved ones gather to remember Randy Campbell

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday evening, family, friends, and loved ones gathered to remember 38-year-old Randy Campbell, who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids on Sunday. His sister says she's heartbroken by his death.

I asked her, "If there's a thing you could say to Randy right now, what would you say to him?"

“That I love him, that we're gonna miss him. I wish I could just get him back. Just wish I could go back in time,” Rene Campbell said.

Randy’s sister Rene says that her brother was always there for her. She says he would always make her laugh, that he had a good spirit, and was willing to help anyone with anything.

Randy was shot and killed on Sunday in the Baxter neighborhood. The police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

Grand Rapids Police say they’re still on the case. Rene says as they work to find the person responsible, she’s wondering why someone would do this to her brother.

“Make sure you love on your loved ones, the next person might not love them, they're gonna try to take them out,” Campbell said.

Renee says, if you know anything about who killed her brother, you're asked to call the police, or you can remain anonymous by calling a Silent Observer.

