Looking for something different to watch? Grand Rapids Film Festival returns this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Film Festival returns Friday with three days of screenings and events across the city.

The festival runs Sept. 11 through Sept. 13 and features films, documentaries, short films, music videos and commercials.

Friday: Opening Night at Muse GR

The festival starts Friday at Muse GR with opening night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m and it's completely free.

Saturday: Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives

Saturday's events run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives, with two rooms of programming featuring individual films and blocks of short films.

The festival's 24-hour microfilm challenge results will be screened and judged live Saturday at 5 p.m. Participants were given three required elements and 24 hours to write, shoot, edit and submit a one-minute film.

A creative marketing workshop runs from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The day ends with the Grand Rapids Film Festival Awards at 8:15 p.m., which will include awards for best film, short film, music video, commercial and one-minute microfilm.

Sunday: Studio Park

Sunday screenings run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Studio Park, both inside the theaters and outside on the piazza.

Indoor programming includes individual films and short-film blocks. The piazza features short-film blocks, music videos and individual screenings.

Film Selection Process

Each submitted film is watched in full by at least three members of the selection committee, according to the festival's published rules. Films are judged on storytelling, originality and artistic and technical quality.

The full schedule, including each film and its screening time, is posted on the festival's website.

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