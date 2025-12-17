Lights, Creston, Action!: Lights on Creston celebrates community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Lights, Creston, Action!

Lights on Creston returns to the corridor on Wednesday, December 17 from 4-8 p.m. to celebrate the neighborhood, small businesses, and area artists.

“Lights on Creston is what happens when more than forty local businesses pull together—shops open their doors, artists share their craft, and neighbors show up for one another,” Gregg Hampshire, Corridor Manager for the North Quarter/Creston CIA said via press release. “It’s community, collaboration, and holiday spirit all in one night.”

When: Wednesday, December 17

Where: Plainfield Corridor, Grand Rapids

Cost: Free and open to public

This annual event turns the Plainfield corridor into a walkable lighted holiday celebration and opportunity to explore the shops, restaurants and small businesses. Santa & Mrs. Claus will also be making an appearance at Kingma's Market Greenhouse if you still need to get your letter to the North Pole.

Holiday Hilights Under the Lights



Santa & Mrs. Claus at Kingma's Market Greenhouse - 4:00-8:00 PM

Live Reindeer at Kingma's Market

Tree Lighting and Choir Preformances at New City Church/Spencer St - 7:30 PM

Coit Creative Academy Choir and Neighborhood Jam Session at Spencer St

Aerial Performances by Zealk Aerial Fitness

Krampus Photo Booth at Black Cat Bodega

Crestkindl Holiday Markey and Local Artist Vendor along Coit Avenue

Trolley Service connecting corridor stops

Hot Cocoa and Gluhwein Stations throughout the corridor

Business Map and Bingo Card for prizes

Window Decorating Contest - community voting here

