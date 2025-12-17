Lights, Creston, Action!: Lights on Creston celebrates community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Lights, Creston, Action!
Lights on Creston returns to the corridor on Wednesday, December 17 from 4-8 p.m. to celebrate the neighborhood, small businesses, and area artists.
“Lights on Creston is what happens when more than forty local businesses pull together—shops open their doors, artists share their craft, and neighbors show up for one another,” Gregg Hampshire, Corridor Manager for the North Quarter/Creston CIA said via press release. “It’s community, collaboration, and holiday spirit all in one night.”
When: Wednesday, December 17
Where: Plainfield Corridor, Grand Rapids
Cost: Free and open to public
This annual event turns the Plainfield corridor into a walkable lighted holiday celebration and opportunity to explore the shops, restaurants and small businesses. Santa & Mrs. Claus will also be making an appearance at Kingma's Market Greenhouse if you still need to get your letter to the North Pole.
Holiday Hilights Under the Lights
- Santa & Mrs. Claus at Kingma's Market Greenhouse - 4:00-8:00 PM
- Live Reindeer at Kingma's Market
- Tree Lighting and Choir Preformances at New City Church/Spencer St - 7:30 PM
- Coit Creative Academy Choir and Neighborhood Jam Session at Spencer St
- Aerial Performances by Zealk Aerial Fitness
- Krampus Photo Booth at Black Cat Bodega
- Crestkindl Holiday Markey and Local Artist Vendor along Coit Avenue
- Trolley Service connecting corridor stops
- Hot Cocoa and Gluhwein Stations throughout the corridor
- Business Map and Bingo Card for prizes
- Window Decorating Contest - community voting here
