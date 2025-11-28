LGBTQ+ cocktail bar on GR's west side is closing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — General Wood Shop, an LGBTQ+ cocktail bar on Grand Rapids' west side, announced its closure in a social media post Friday.

The establishment on Bridge Street opened in July 2023.

The post reads, in part:

"When we opened in July 2023, our dream was to create a place where everyone could feel welcome, safe, and celebrated. Together, we built more than a bar; we built a community we will always be proud of."





"Although we are heartbroken to close, we will forever be thankful for the memories, friendships, and moments we shared together."

The post did not say when the bar's last day would be or cite a reason for the closure.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube