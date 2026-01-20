Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LaughFest releases 2026 lineup, tickets go on sale Jan. 21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's Club Grand Rapids has released the lineup for this year's LaughFest festival.

This year's event runs March 11-15 at venues across West Michigan.

Tickets range from $7-$57, and go on sale Jan. 21. at laughfest.org.

To celebrate the 16th year of LaughFest and 25th anniversary of Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, the club is hosting a special pre-festival event. Comedy at the Club is happening at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13. A 90-minute show will feature West Michigan improv groups and stand-up comedians.

The LaughFest performance at Gun Lake is scheduled for March 15. Comedian Adam Ray returns to the festival. His acting credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Barbie Movie, MadTV, Hacks, and his national theater show, Dr. Phil LIVE!

Adam Ray returns to LaughFest

The Clean Comedy show is also returning this year, as well as more than a dozen locally-produced shows.

The annual Red Door Gala is scheduled for March 25, and will feature comedians Brad Upton and Tammy Pescatelli.

You can check out the full lineup here.

