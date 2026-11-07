GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Neighbors along Knapp Street in Grand Rapids Township say traveling on the street has become too dangerous.

About 11,000 vehicles travel at least 55 miles per hour down Knapp Street every day, according to the Kent County Road Commission. One neighbor reached out to me about the situation, so I came out to see it for myself and find out what, if anything, is being done to address the issue.

WATCH: Knapp Street neighbors want slower speeds; road commission says no for now

Knapp Street neighbors want slower speeds; road commission says no for now

Smitha Varkey and about 250 of her neighbors have signed a petition asking for a reduction in the speed limit from 55 to 35 miles per hour. They are also requesting that a traffic signal or roundabout be installed at the intersection of Knapp and MaGuire Avenue.

"Over the past one week, I have seen like, one accident happen here, right at that intersection," Varkey said.

Varkey said she has tried to get answers from officials but has not heard back.

"I have emailed a whole bunch of people there. I haven't gotten a response yet. We want to work together with them just to get some change done here," Varkey said.

Since Varkey hadn't heard back yet, I reached out to the Kent County Road Commission to find out what work is being done. However, the road commission's managing director, Jerry Byrne, told me it's not that simple.

"So the speed limit is set through state law by the Michigan State Police, so it has been studied. We've talked to the state police. We've looked at the data. We concur with their data, and it says the speed limit is where it's supposed to be at 55," Byrne said.

Byrne said a roundabout is not feasible at this time, and he said a new traffic signal could actually lead to more accidents.

"Decades of research and data say this is the best situation we can have because we're going to introduce left turn accidents when we introduce that traffic signal," Byrne said. "The potential to make it worse is greater than the potential of making it better."

Byrne said the road commission understands neighbors' concerns and has had crews out recently conducting additional studies, but he said right now the speed and makeup of the road is as safe as it can be.

"We are working to improve the situation. Probably not giving the people exactly what they want. And right now, that answer is no," Byrne said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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