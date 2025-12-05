Kent County Health Department cuts ribbon on 'first class' renovation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tens of thousands of people annually walk through the doors of the Kent County Health Department's main campus on Fuller Avenue, which cut the ribbon on its nearly yearlong renovation on Thursday.

"This is a great day," said Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg. "This has been a long time in the making."

"This is not only a renovation, it's a reinvestment in equitable, accessible personal health services for all Kent County residents," he said.

What's included in the renovation?



An additional six exam rooms for immunizations and WIC services

An additional six exam rooms for personal health, including STI testing and treatment and HIV testing and case management

Waiting rooms separated by service type

Improved soundproofing

Improved office spaces for Kent County employees

Where's the money?



A total project cost of $4.8m, including construction, design and furniture fees

A $3.9m appropriation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) paid for the majority of the project

An additional $400,000 from the Kent County Health Department covered the remainder of the cost

What's the history?



Construction began in December 2024 and was completed in November 2025.

The project is one of 44 in Kent County supported by funding from ARPA

This is the building's first renovation since 2005

"I often call this building the one of the workhorses of the county, serving the people of Kent County, because there are so many people that come to this site every year," Kent County Administrative Health Officer Adam London said.

"This renovation brings our physical space in line with the realities of modern public health and the rightful expectations of today's patients, for privacy, for respect, their safety and their dignity in this first class facility."

