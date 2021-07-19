US Marshals: Kent Co. double murder suspect added to Top 15 Most Wanted list

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for multiple murders in Kent County.

The U.S. Marshals say they have added 47-year-old Derrell Demon Brown to its 15 Most Wanted fugitives list.

Brown is wanted in Grand Rapids and Kent County for a 2019 double homicide.

According to U.S. Marshals, Brown’s girlfriend Cherletta Baber-Bey, and her 25-year-old niece, Keyona Griffin, were found murdered in a home shared by Brown and Baber-Bey on March 13, 2019.

During a search of the home, officials found the alleged murder weapon – a stolen gun. Brown was identified as the prime suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Officials believe Brown left the state after the murders and could be receiving assistance from family members to avoid arrest.

“Derrell Brown has lived in Grand Rapids his entire life, but he has relatives in Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia and Ohio,” said Bruce Nordin, Acting U.S. Marshal of the Western District of Michigan. “With ties spanning this far and wide across the country, we are broadening our search and asking the public to remain vigilant. He looks very unassuming and could literally be standing behind you in a grocery checkout line.”

Brown is described as a 5’8” tall Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He has used the aliases “JJ Robinson,” “Michael Richardson,” and “Marcus Wright.”

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2, or online via the web or an app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

