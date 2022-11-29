Kalamazoo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who shot at a car with four people inside has been sentenced to 120 months in prison. He is 30-year-old Deshay Malory.

According to the Department of Justice, Malory shot at a car that had two adults and two children at a Kalamazoo parking lot on April 4. A passenger door on the car was struck by the gunfire.

A surveillance video from a nearby business confirmed Malory’s involvement in the shooting to police. At the time, he was on parole from an earlier drug conviction.

One week later, Malory was arrested in a Kalamazoo convenience store with a loaded, stolen pistol. He also had two plastic baggies of cocaine. Inside his car, police found more plastic bags and a digital scale with white residue on it.

On Tuesday, Malory was given the maximum sentence permitted by law by U.S. District Court Judge Jane M. Beckering due to how serious the offense was.

“Malory’s actions put innocent lives in danger,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “While no one was injured, all shootings cause harm. The sudden crack of gunfire drives people to live in fear. It especially harms those present, who are all too often haunted by the jarring realization of what might have happened. My office will prosecute shooters to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Through strong relationships with our federal partners, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety stands firm in pursuing violent offenders through targeted enforcement actions,” said Deputy Chief Dave Boysen of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. “Today’s sentencing will send a message that gun violence will not be tolerated in Kalamazoo.”

