Judge dissolves restraining order, ending GR Catholic Central's football season after eligibility dispute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central's football season is over — and not because the Cougars lost a game. A Kent County Circuit Court judge, along with the Michigan High School Athletic Association, determined it had to end.

On Monday, the judge dissolved a temporary restraining order that had previously prevented the MHSAA from stopping the Cougars from playing in a game that was played last week.

That game went on despite the MHSAA trying to stop it, because a Grand Rapids Catholic Central student, Noah Zinea, filed a lawsuit asking a judge to grant the restraining order. He argued there wasn't enough time for him to have his day in court ahead of the scheduled playoff game.

The MHSAA pulled Catholic Central from the playoffs because a different student was deemed ineligible to play for Grand Rapids Catholic Central after he did not meet moving requirements.

Read more: Judge to rule Monday on Grand Rapids Catholic Central football eligibility case against MHSAA

Catholic Central President Greg Deja released a statement following the court's decision Monday, saying the school respects the ruling.

"Our student athlete was cleared by the MHSAA before he ever played, and Catholic Central followed every determination the MHSAA made at every step. We believe a team should not lose it's season for relying on those determinations, and we will continue to say so as we pursue our appeal through the official MHSAA channels," Deja said.

The MHSAA has previously said video evidence turned over to them by someone recording inside the ineligible student's family home prompted the quick decision to remove Grand Rapids Catholic Central from the playoffs.

Read more: Court filings: MHSAA cites video evidence in Grand Rapids Catholic Central eligibility dispute

In open court Friday, attorneys for Zinea said that video was taken by Angela Goyette, a friend of the coach's wife at rival school Comstock Park.

The judge addressed that in the analysis portion of the court's decision.

"If one considers only the facts of this case, fundamental fairness and the interests of justice appear firmly on plaintiff and Catholic Central's side. There is no evidence Catholic Central recruited the student or allowed him to play knowing of his ineligibility; deceitful tactics, likely motivated by revenge, were employed to obtain evidence against them; and the MHSAA made the adverse decision at the eleventh hour knowing there would be no available appeal," the judge said.

Ultimately, the judge said that when the scope broadens to consider the impact on all high school sports, the balance shifts.

"That all schools must compete under the exact same parameters ensures a level playing field and competitive fairness. Applying rules to some individuals while ignoring them or allowing exceptions for others creates bias, favoritism, and uncertainty," the judge said.

The MHSAA issued a statement on the matter.

"The MHSAA is thankful for the court's prompt decision today, confirming the integrity of the MHSAA's eligibility rules, which all of our member schools expect to be enforced as written," the MHSAA said.

The association also said Berrien Springs will advance to the next round of the playoffs and face off against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Saturday, Nov. 14.

I reached out to the attorney representing Zinea for comment about this most recent decision and haven't heard back.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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