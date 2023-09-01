John Ball Zoo: Pygmy hippo acted on 'animal behavior' when it killed sitatunga

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pygmy hippo who attacked and killed a sitatunga at John Ball Zoo (JBZ) this spring acted as a result of “individual animal behavior.”

The incident happened May 16 when trained staff attempted to introduce the animals to each other in a controlled environment.

JBZ says visual introductions between the animals proved successful prior to their physical introduction.

Zoo officials announced Friday they conducted an internal review of the incident, arriving at the conclusion Jahari acted on his own impulses.

“Based on our team’s extensive research and the animal behavior we observed, we believed this would be a successful introduction,” says CEO Peter D’Arienzo. “We are deeply saddened that the incident occurred, and very proud of the work our animal care team has done before, during and after this incident. We will continue providing excellent care for animals for the purpose of preserving wildlife and wild places for generations to come.”

JBZ explains the joint exhibit had been years in the making, noting at least 15 similar exhibits around the globe have demonstrated success in bringing the two species together.

We’re told 300 hours of mostly positive introductions took place across 54 days before the animals’ physical introduction.

Since then, zoo officials say its team members have updated their introduction protocols and review processes that will improve animal safety in future introductions.

“At John Ball Zoo, animal welfare is our number one priority, and as an institution we continuously work to improve our protocols and procedures to reflect that,” D’Arienzo adds. “As with any internal incident, we investigate, learn, train and grow so we can continue providing the best possible care for our animals.”

JBZ tells us they answered correspondence from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the May 16 incident.

