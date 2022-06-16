John Ball Zoo announces sudden passing of female wallaby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) has announced the sudden passing of one of its wallabies last weekend.

They say Ygritte displayed possible symptoms of a respiratory infection just days earlier. We’re told she had been given medication to treat those symptoms but her condition worsened as the week wore on.

While under anesthesia, Ygritte had two abnormal teeth removed in a successful procedure but encountered complications as she recovered, the Grand Rapids zoo explains.

“Despite the efforts of our animal health and animal care teams, they were not able to get Ygritte through the recovery process,” JBZ wrote on social media Thursday morning. ”Losses like this are always difficult, but our focus is now on the care of her growing joey, who is doing very well.”

We’re told Ygritte was born at the Potawatomi Zoo in 2015 before transferring to JBZ five years later. The zoo says she gave birth to Junee early last year and had another joey in October, who the zoo has since named Jackie.

