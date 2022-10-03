Jeff Dunham to perform at Van Andel Arena on December 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s Still Not Canceled Tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. Dunham will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, December 29.

Tickets for the show will be available to purchase starting on Monday, October 10 at 10 a.m.

Dunham’s characters include Walter, Peanut, Jose the Jalapeno on a Stick, Bubba J, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, and Url.

Dunham has hosted nine comedy specials. 2008’s Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special is Comedy Central’s highest-rated program of all time. According to Forbes, Dunham is the third highest-paid comedian behind Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock.

In 2014, Achmed and Bubba J. appeared in the animated film Achmed Saves America.

Dunham has also appeared in 2017’s Gnome Alone, 2014’s The Nut Job, and 2012’s Big Top Scooby-Doo.

Dunham will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, December 29. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube