'It’s a great vibe': ArtPrize 2025 officially kicks off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s that time of year again for the start of ArtPrize! Friday, September 19th, ArtPrize had its opening celebration to kick off this year's art-filled festival. The area around Rosa Parks Circle and the Monroe Center was busy as people from all over came to see what this year has in store.

“It’s a great vibe, good hangout, caring people, everyone getting along, smiling and being happy," said Grand Rapids resident Shanice Douglas, who has been coming to ArtPrize every year since it started.

There were plenty of artists out talking to people about their artwork, and what ArtPrize means to them.

Tom Gifford, who has been entering pieces into ArtPrize for 8 years, told FOX 17, “I love the people, talking to people, you meet new friends and see people you talked to before. It's kind of like a reunion of art that is fun.”

Giffords' piece this year is a sunset beach scene made of driftwood he had been collecting from the lake shore for years. It also includes a miniature water show that lights up in the dark.

Gifford isn't the only artist who has been around for a while; Kenn Vidro has been entering ArtPrize for 14 years. His piece is located outside of Mojo's Dueling Piano bar, featuring a colorful mashup of Cartoon and Anime characters named “It Takes Two," featuring characters from all your favorite animated shows, presented in pairs.

Virdro says he loves getting people to talk about their favorite characters, and he also added that he "loves to make things bright and connecting people with other people.”

Besides the art, there was an opening ceremony with live music at Rosa Parks Circle and an impressive fireworks show to start this year's festival off with a bang.

ArtPrize lasts until October 4th, with voting ending on October 2nd.

