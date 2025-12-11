"It means the world to us to have it official": Adoption Day brings lots of joy to families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It might have been a crummy day outside Wednesday, but inside a downtown 17th Circuit Court, it was the best day ever for several families.

The Wierengaʼs, a family of four now a family of five. Violet is their newest addition to their growing family.

"It means the world to us to have it official. It's a wonderful blessing to add children to our family like this. And we couldn't be more thankful," Miriam Wierenga said.

It was adoption day in Grand Rapids, and Violet's brother couldn't wait to welcome his new baby sister into the family, using the judge's gavel to kick off the official proceedings.

"Violet is sweet and fun and sassy. She's got a lot of spunk. She keeps up with her big brothers," Miriam said.

Miriam and Seth Wierenga tried having children of their own, but after a time looked toward adoption. They already adopted their two boys Raylan and Landen.

"Adoption was always on our hearts, that maybe that was something we wanted to do someday, but that definitely kind of pushed us in the direction, and God kind of took the reins from there. We didn't have a plan for the rest of it, but he did," Miriam said.

They explain that what really makes a difference is the family they have standing by their side.

"You can't go on a journey like this without support and people in your corner pray for you and help you through it," Seth said.

The couple comes from large families. Miriam has nine other siblings. She explains how happy she is to see her family grow, especially in a house of three boys.

"We're thankful for the girl," Miriam said.

