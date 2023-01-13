Irish on Ionia 2023 to be held on Saturday, March 18 in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The St. Patrick’s Day street festival, Irish on Ionia, will return in 2023. The event will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids.

A general admission ticket presale will be available February 11-17. Tickets for general admission will be available February 18-March 17.

Irish on Ionia is hosted by HopCat. The event spans three city blocks, and will stretch up Ionia Avenue from Fulton Street to Oakes Street, and across Weston Street from Ionia to Commerce Avenue.

The festival’s beverage selection will include an assortment of on-tap and canned beer, including Irish and green beer. There will also be local craft brews and cocktails. Beverages will be served under heated tents. The festival will also have Irish-inspired food trucks.

Liam the Giant Leprechaun will be Irish on Iona’s emcee. The event’s entertainment will include the Celtic band Crossbow, the husband and wife Celtic folk duo Ironwood, the Irish pup band Leprecons, and the pop-rock Celtic band Wakefire. There will also be dance and street performances by the Motor City Irish Company, Irish circus troops, and live bagpipers. Visitors will also be able to dance to the beats of Sean Boney, Adrian Butler, DJ Composition, DJ Danimal, DJ Dolce, Greg Knott, Monica Parker, Shannon Williams, and Keller Shaw.

“We’re figuratively rolling out the ‘green carpet’ in preparation for the thousands of Michiganders who will come out and join us for the return of this one-of-a-kind cultural celebration,” said Ned Lidvall, CEO of Project BarFly (the parent company of HopCat). “As in previous years, the 12-hour event will offer an exceptional line-up of entertainment, delicious food and plenty of beer options for the droves of green-clad festival-goers to enjoy. We look to forward to once again shinning a bright spotlight on the fun and excitement that the Grand Rapids community can offer.”

Irish on Ionia will be held on Saturday, March 18. More information on the festival can be found on its website.

