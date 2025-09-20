Human trafficking flyers posted around Grand Rapids aim to help educate people during ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While you're getting around ArtPrize the next few weeks, you might see posters highlighting resources around human trafficking. These signs are organized by Wedgwood Christian Services, who tell us ArtPrize posed an opportunity to help educate the community about the signs of potential human trafficking.

FOX 17, Wedgwood Christian Services

Andrea Keller is the anti-human trafficking coordinator with Wedgwood Christian Services. She tells us there are no indicators that say that Artprize is increasing trafficking.

Instead, she says that ArtPrize felt like a good opportunity to post the flyers to help make staff aware, and so that people who may feel like they're in an unsafe environment can see the resources listed and reach out on their own terms in a safe and confidential way.

"I think it's important for people to know how real this is and to know that this isn't just people getting snatched off the street. It's very relational and it's very complex, and so again, that's why educating yourself on what those vulnerabilities are, the force, fraud, and coercion that goes on with a crime like this, it can be hidden in plain sight. And so that's why it's really important for people to make themselves aware," says Keller.

FOX 17 Andrea Keller, the Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator with Wedgwood Christian Services, talks ways to spot human trafficking

In a tip sheet shared with FOX 17, Keller explains that "human trafficking can be hidden in plain sight due to the amount of grooming, manipulation, force, fraud, and coercion involved."

So, because of that, if you're at a large community event, signs of trafficking may not be obvious.

Some behavioral signs to look out for:



Someone being fearful or anxious with the person they are with

Someone who avoids eye contact or doesn't speak for themselves

Someone who isn't allowed to speak for themselves

You hear rehearsed stories or inconsistencies in stories

Other physical signs to note include:



Signs of physical abuse, malnourishment, or exhaustion

An underage person dating someone older or controlling

Or someone dressing inappropriately for the weather or the location they're at

FOX 17, Wedgwood Christian Services

Wedgewood recommends that if something seems wrong, trying to "rescue" them can actually put you or that person in more danger.

Instead, they say you should contact security or law enforcement.

Plus, the National Human Trafficking Tip Line can take tips and help victims get connected to resources.

You can text "INFO" or "BEFREE" to 233733 or call 888-373-7888 to reach the tip line.

