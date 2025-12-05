HUB 7 community center opens in Boston Square neighborhood after three-year transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three years ago, I was here in the Boston Square neighborhood when plans for a new community hub were announced.

Now I'm getting a look inside as the building is finally set to open, and I have to say it's so much more than what it used to be. Neighbors are already loving this new space.

Sheena Walls has lived here in the Boston Square neighborhood for several years, never dreaming anything like this would happen.

"I see a place to get together and to have fun, to have nice coffee and to just have meaningful conversations, to help build together," Walls said. "This is a beautiful, huge building. I just remember going to one of the first meetings, and everybody's skeptical when things like this come around."

After peeking inside, she said it was, "Heart-warming. My heart just warmed so much just to see the beauty."

The space looks nothing like it did three years ago when Amplify GR got the keys to this old church located on the corner of Kalamazoo Ave SE and Ramona St.

"This is such a celebration for the community. A lot of hard work has been put in by neighbors and partner organizations to get to this place today," said Jenny Luth, Amplify GR partnerships and outreach director.

Now the building — called HUB (Hope Unite Build) 7 — is ready to welcome everyone, especially the neighbors in the 49507 zip code.

"HUB 7 is that this is the front porch and living room to this Boston square community," Luth said.

The Boston Square Early Learning Center's 65 young learners, Corewell Health and several non-profits already call this space home.

"There is still room to grow. We do have space that's available, and we're looking for partners who are interested in, you know, fulfilling that mission that we have for this space," Luth said.

Walls says she's looking forward to expanding how HUB 7 is used.

"I'm really excited for the youth things that are coming to HUB 7. One is your money, finances, which is awesome, [a] nonprofit organization to help the youth build with empowerment and finances," Walls said.

Hub 7 is already open to neighbors. They're having an official ribbon cutting Saturday and hosting a community tree lighting ceremony in the afternoon.

