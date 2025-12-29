How to recycle your Christmas Tree in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The time has come: people are taking down their holiday decorations. If you have a live tree, the city of Grand Rapids has two options for disposal and recycling. They say both result in recycling through chipping and composting.
Free drop-off sites (open through Jan. 31):
- Riverside Park (north entrance), 2001 Monroe Ave. NE
- MacKay-Jaycees Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE
- Huff Park (Ball St. parking lot), 2286 Ball Ave. NE
- City Compost and Yard Waste Site, 2001 Butterworth Rd. (open year-round)
Fee-based curbside pickup program:
- Public Works will actively collect trees through Jan. 31
- Can call and request a collection after Feb. 1
- $2.75 city bulk yard waste (green) tag must be attached to tree
- Tree must be in your pickup area by 7 a.m. on scheduled collection day
- All ornaments, other decorations, tinsel, nails, tree stands and any plastic bags must be removed prior to collection
- Trees with non-organic material will not be collected
- Improperly or not tagged trees may result in a notice of violation or possible fine
- Collection may be delayed due to snow