Holland winter clothing drive and 'Thanks for Giving' food drive return to help families in need

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Farmers Market and Downtown Holland are back again this year with a winter clothing drive and a "Thanks for Giving!" food drive aimed at keeping local students and families warm and fed this Thanksgiving.

WATCH: Holland winter clothing drive, food drive return to help families in need

Holland winter clothing drive, food drive return to help families in need

The annual efforts provide winter clothes for students and families at Holland Public Schools and food that will benefit a local pantry, the Community Action House Food Club.

As part of the Downtown Holland Winter Clothing Drive, 12 participating downtown businesses are collecting new hats, gloves or coats from November 2–14 to benefit families in need from Holland Public Schools in the City of Holland.

I spoke with an organizer who said the goal is to make sure everyone stays warm and fed this Thanksgiving.

"We're well aware that there's a lot of need in our community and at downtown and the farmers market we rely on the local community to support us throughout the year. So, in order to support the community and give back we like do what we can to support these organizations," Kara de Alvare of Downtown Holland said.

Participating businesses include:



Apothecary Gift Shop

Big Lake Brewing

Cherry Republic

Courtyard Marriott

Estella Rose Fashion

Frances Jaye

Holland Visitors Bureau

The Bridge

The City Delicatessen

The Poppy Peach

The Seasoned Home

Valeo / Training

During the "Thanks For Giving!" food drive at the Holland Farmers Market, customers are invited to donate healthy, non-perishable food items to benefit the Food Club at Community Action House, one of the Holland Farmers Market's trusted food access partners.

Donations will be collected at the market on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. from November 4–21. People interested in donating to the food drive can also do so inside the Civic Center.

Among the most needed items at the Food Club are a variety of cooking oils, along with beans, brown rice, canned vegetables, whole wheat pasta, canned tuna or chicken, and low sodium soups.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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