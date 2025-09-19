GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is scoring major points with scholar-athletes after opening a brand-new home field.

On Thursday, the first official game was held at the newly renovated Houseman Field.

Ottawa Hills Junior John Mkyombwe says, “I appreciate that us and Union get to, like, share it. We get to be the first game. So it's just really amazing to be able to witness and be part of it. It's something great."

MATT WITKOS

In my neighborhood, I’ve driven by this field for two years, watching crews work to this moment. Union High School Soccer Captain Eli Hajjar explains that his first game here is one he won't ever forget.

“This is the kind of field where these two teams come together. It's gonna be awesome to be a part of that legacy,” Hajjar said.

This home turf, Hajjar explains, makes a difference in his game.

GRPS' scholar-athletes thank the community for Houseman Field upgrades

“We play at Union’s Field, it's bumpy. It's not great being able to play. Here is definitely a step up from that, with the ball being able to smoothly [move], perfectly. It's awesome playing here,” Hajjar said.

The Houseman Field is the center of athletics at GRPS.

“This is one of the sites that is primarily exclusively for our GRPS schools, athletics, or competition site,” GRPS Facilities and Operations Executive Director Alex Smart said.

GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Smart added that it was time for the field to get updated.

“We were able to replace the whole football field. We were able to replace the track, so it's a brand new track that is ready for students to start competing here,” Smart said.

Neighbors voted to make this possible, and these scholar-athletes had a message for them.

MATT WITKOS

“Thank you,” Hajjar said.

“I want to thank the community, because they're part of something bigger too,” Mkyombwe said.

