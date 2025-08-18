GRPS opens its 4th and largest health center for both scholars and the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools' first day is Monday. Students will be walking to their first day of class. GRPS is also opening a new spot for students.

Harrison Park Academy has a new health center for students and the community.

The district noticed a growing need for physical health guidance and wanted to ensure that kids had easier and more affordable access.

“So this is our brand new Child and Adolescent Health Center,” Health Services for Grand Rapids Public Schools Director Krystn Ward said.

“This is going to be huge for students. They can come in during the school day and get their sports physical, get their vaccines, and get labs drawn if they need that. They can be referred to specialists. We're all right from here,” Ward said.

The center provides care for GRPS scholars plus community members between the ages of three and 21. Anyone under the age of 18 must get parental consent.

Megan Erskine with Catherines Health Center says that while the center can bill insurance, no one will be turned away due to an inability to pay.

“Being able to offer services in schools where kids are already at is just a huge win, both for the school but for the community as well,” Catherines Health Center CEO Megan Erskine said.

This was made possible thanks to a $350,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Health.

“Having that support in-house, I think, will be huge for them, and being able to collaborate with school staff will also be essential. We're going to be a team with the rest of Harrison Park Academy too,” Ward said.

Four health care centers will be open this fall across the district. At Harrison Park Academy, the largest center features three exam rooms and a behavioral health office.

“We're bringing healthcare and behavioral health services inside of a school so students can get back to the classroom and get ready for learning and being successful in life,” Erskine said.

