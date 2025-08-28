GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not all schools rely on the state to provide free breakfast and lunch. Godfrey-Lee Schools in our Wyoming neighborhood told us they utilize a federal program.

The same goes for one of the largest districts in West Michigan.

Thousands of scholars at Grand Rapids Public Schools line up to seek access to these free meals.

MATT WITKOS

Parents I've spoken to say they're thankful that their kids have access to free breakfast and lunch.

Some did tell me they were concerned when they heard about the back-and-forth over funding these types of programs in Lansing. So, I did some digging to understand how GRPS feeds more than 10,000 mouths a day at no cost to families.

“It’s definitely something that I'm glad that they have,” Revna Emmons said. “I love GRPS. I think they really take their kids into account when they choose different policies, and everything is factored towards the kids. That's really what made us come here versus other school districts.”

MATT WITKOS

Emmons says that her kids don't rely on the free breakfast and lunch program, but are happy it's here.

“There shouldn't be a worry of sending your kid to school with food or not food, and kids shouldn't have to worry about that,” Emmons said.

GRPS tells me on average they serve 5,100 breakfasts every morning and 9,700 lunch meals a day.

MATT WITKOS

“It is critical for our scholars to be fed. To not be hungry, to be able to go to class and focus on learning, not focus on being hungry or when that next meal is happening,” GRPS Communications Director Luke Stier said.

GRPS ensures hunger-free learning with a federally funded meal program

I found out that this is all made possible by a federal program called the Community Eligibility Provision, which was implemented in the district 15 years ago.

“Every meal meets federal nutrition standards. (To) have the opportunity to come here, start their day with a healthy breakfast, and then midway through the day have a nice lunch,” Stier added.

GRPS qualifies because more than 25% of student families participate in the 'Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program' and the 'Temporary Assistance for Needy Families' program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

MATT WITKOS

“It's so vital that every scholar has that opportunity to get that free meal,” Stier said.

I was inside the North Park Montessori Academy lunchroom, where the district lists the upcoming week's meals.

They had options like green beans, cooked broccoli, and Julian Joseph’s favorite.

“Chicken tenders,” Joseph said.

GRPS families don't have to sign up for this program. Scholars simply line up and enjoy their meal.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube