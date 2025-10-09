GRPS breaks ground on first new school in decades on city's northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is getting ready to build its first new school on the city’s northeast side in decades.

It's part of a bigger district project I've covered over the last few years.

“I really want to be the first (person) to be in there, because I really want to see how they developed it,” GRPS scholar Charlie Worth said.

Charlie was one of the many to be part of the moment when the new school broke ground on the city’s northeast side. He just happens to be one who can attend as a student when it’s all finished.

“I’ve seen the pictures, and so I hope that it will be an amazing playground and lots of reading stuff and more,” Charlie told me.

This new school is going in the empty lot sitting right next to Aberdeen Academy.

FOX 17

“I truly believe that today is one of the most significant days of our district in the 150 plus years of Grand Rapids Public Schools,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said.

This new school is part of the district's Reimagine GRPS with Us! plan.

Voters approved a $305 million, 20-year bond proposal in 2023. The budget for this project is $38.7 million. The new school will educate 450 scholars.

GRPS

The building features open-concept areas and ample natural sunlight. Parents tell me they're excited.

“I was like, wow! I wish it could have happened a little bit sooner, but really happy to see it,” GRPS parent Keisha Alhasan said.

“I think it's really adding value to the neighborhood, and it's nice to see that they'll still have elementary school on this side of town,” GRPS parent Rebecca Olson told me.

The location of this school changed from the original plan.

GRPS

“But our community spoke up and told us why this site mattered for this side of our district and community, and we listened,” Roby said.

The superintendent adds they're not done listening. They want to hear from neighbors again.

“This school actually needs a new name. Starting today, you can submit your suggestions for what the new elementary school could be called or should be called,” Roby added.

The school is scheduled to be open for the 2027 - 2028 school year.

