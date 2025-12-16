GRPS Board of Education approves two-year contract with teachers' union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools and the teachers' union have finalized an agreement after months of negotiations.

Monday night, the Board of Education unanimously approved a two-year contract with the Grand Rapids Education Association.

According to the district, the contract covers the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years and increases starting wages while adding annual raises for GREA members. Under the prior model, teachers received raises every three years.

Raises will vary based on years of service and education level, ranging from $2,000 to more than $10,000.

"By strengthening compensation and support, we are honoring the work our educators do every day and reinforcing our commitment to retaining and attracting exceptional staff for our scholars," Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said in a statement.

Employees will retroactively receive their wage increase, dating back to the start of the 2025-26 school year.

According to GRPS Director of Communications Luke Stier, with Monday night's vote, the contract takes effect immediately, and GREA members should see changes to their paychecks in early 2026.

"This is a milestone day for us. It shows how we are investing in our educators, and that we are a district for educators to come to and stay at," Stier said.

Grand Rapids Education Association members voted to approve the contract last week. In a Friday Facebook post announcing the results, the GREA also noted that more work remains to be done.

"This financial package is a step in the right direction but will not be enough to retain or recruit quality educators," the post reads. "More pressure is needed to fix bad budget priorities and put more money in the classroom where it makes the most difference."

