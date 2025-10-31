GRPS: Additional security measures in place at Union HS following off-campus weapon incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public School District says additional security measures are in place at Union High School after a incident involving a student and a weapon. The incident did not happen on school grounds.

In a letter to parents, GRPS said Grand Rapids Police informed the district of the incident around 1 a.m. Friday. They said there was never a threat made to toward the school.

The extra security measures were out of an abundance of caution.

You can read the full letter below.

Dear Union High School and Westwood Middle School Families and Staff,



I am writing to inform you about an incident that occurred off school grounds involving one of our scholars.



At approximately 1 a.m. on Friday, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) notified GRPS Public Safety & School Security that a Union High School scholar had been involved in an incident involving a weapon. At no time were any threats made toward Union High School.



Out of an abundance of caution, additional security measures are in place today at Union High School. Classes are continuing as scheduled on today’s half-day calendar.



We want to take this opportunity to remind our community: if you ever become aware of something concerning, please report it immediately to GRPD or GRPS Public Safety & School Security. You can also find valuable school safety resources on our website, including information about safe gun storage and free gun locks: https://grps.org/departments/public-safety-security/.



If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out.



Sincerely,



Larry Johnson

Chief of Staff & Executive Director of Public Safety & School Security

