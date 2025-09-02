GRPL announces deals and giveaways for Library Card Sign-Up Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and The Grand Rapids Public Library is hoping you'll celebrate!
If you already have a GRPL card, you can snag some deals throughout the month.
Several coffee shops are taking part in discounts/special offers if you show your library card:
- [HAS HEART] [hasheart.us]
- Café Otono [otonogr.com]
- Ferris Coffee [ferriscoffee.com]
- Giggles & Gourmets Play Café & Bakery [gigglesandgourmets.com]
- Happy Cat Café [happycatgr.com]
- Kaffeine [kaffeineplacegr.com]
- Lotus Brew Coffee [lotusbrewcoffee.com]
- PaLatte Coffee & Art [facebook.com]
- Roots Brew Shops [rootsbrewshop.com]
- Scorpion Hearts Club [scorpionheartsclub.com]
- Squibb Coffee & Wine Bar (Wealthy) [squibbgr.com]
- The Bitter End Coffeehouse [thebitterendcoffeehouse.com]
- Chartreuse Sisters [chartreusesisters.com]
- Foxtail Coffee Co. [foxtailcoffee.com]
Several local bookstores are taking part in discounts if you show your library card, too:
- Black Dog Books & Records [blackdoggr.square.site]
- Books & Mortar [booksandmortar.com]
- Cellar Bird Books [cellarbirdbooks.com]
- Great Matter Books [greatmatterbooks.com]
- Pages & Peonies [pagesandpeonies.com]
- Vault of Midnight [vaultofmidnight.com]
Giveaways and free swag (while supplies last) at all GRPL locations:
- Stickers
- Bookmarks
- Novelty bumper stickers
- Drawings for a canvas bag, water bottle, GRPL patch, Schuler Books gift card
For new members who sign up in September (must be in-person to claim, while supplies last):
- Limited-edition library card design
- Keychain
All locations are suggesting a $1 donation or more perk to help with library support