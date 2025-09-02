Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GRPL announces deals and giveaways for Library Card Sign-Up Month

The Grand Rapids Public Library
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and The Grand Rapids Public Library is hoping you'll celebrate!

If you already have a GRPL card, you can snag some deals throughout the month.

Several coffee shops are taking part in discounts/special offers if you show your library card:

Several local bookstores are taking part in discounts if you show your library card, too:

Giveaways and free swag (while supplies last) at all GRPL locations:

  • Stickers
  • Bookmarks
  • Novelty bumper stickers
  • Drawings for a canvas bag, water bottle, GRPL patch, Schuler Books gift card

For new members who sign up in September (must be in-person to claim, while supplies last):

  • Limited-edition library card design
  • Keychain

All locations are suggesting a $1 donation or more perk to help with library support

