GRPD: Arrests made after attempted robbery following parade and tree lighting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say they made arrests after a group of 14 to 19-year-olds attempted to rob a person after Saturday's Santa Parade and tree lighting.

They say the group assaulted the victim in the process.

One 19-year-old was found to have a stolen gun with an extended magazine, and was arrested for carrying the concealed weapon and on an outstanding warrant. Others in the group were arrested on assault.

GRPD says it had a large police presence in the area due to the planned festivities that night.

“The increase in our numbers of police officers gives us the ability to staff up for large events without pulling resources from other parts of the city. Officers in the area were able to address this incident quickly and without further harm to the victim, the offenders, or bystanders. We were able to take another illegally possessed, and in this case stolen, firearm off our streets, preventing additional violence,” said Chief Eric Winstrom in a statement. “We are thankful that our holiday celebration did not see the violence that some other cities did.”

