GRPD: 1 killed, 1 arrested after 3-car crash on Kalamazoo Ave.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a three-car crash in which one person died and another was arrested.

Officers responded to the Kalamazoo Avenue SE at Amberly SE around 7 p.m. Friday.

They say a car was heading north on Kalamazoo Ave. when the woman driving hit a man.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The woman did not get hurt and was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Police say after the woman hit the man, two other cars hit hers. Both drivers were checked out for minor injuries.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor for the second or third driver— both of whom stayed at the scene and cooperated with police— while it’s still unclear if the pedestrian had been under the influence.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube