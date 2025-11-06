Grand Rapids Water System suspends water shutoffs until further notice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Water System is announcing that it has suspended water shutoffs until further notice, in response to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The City of Grand Rapids shared a post on social media, providing residents resources to help with paying water and sewer bills.

Kent County Community Action (KCCA): (616) 632-7950

Department of Health and Human Services: (616) 248-1000

United Way 211: (800) 887-1107

The City of Grand Rapids says if you need assistance paying your water and sewer bills or to speak to someone, you can contact (616) 456-3000.

