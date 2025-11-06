Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grand Rapids Water System suspends water shutoffs until further notice

The City of Grand Rapids says the shutoff suspension is in response to the impact of the federal government shutdown.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Water System is announcing that it has suspended water shutoffs until further notice, in response to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The City of Grand Rapids shared a post on social media, providing residents resources to help with paying water and sewer bills.

Kent County Community Action (KCCA): (616) 632-7950
Department of Health and Human Services: (616) 248-1000
United Way 211: (800) 887-1107

The City of Grand Rapids says if you need assistance paying your water and sewer bills or to speak to someone, you can contact (616) 456-3000.

