Grand Rapids to pay nearly $200,000 to settle claims from 2024 water main break

Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids announced that it reached a settlement with a neighborhood that was flooded following a water main break back in the summer of 2024.

The city announced at its commission meeting on Tuesday that officials agreed to pay more than a dozen homeowners on Philadelphia Avenue $195,000 after they dealt with several feet of water rushing into their homes.

"I think all of us can say it's been a long time coming, and we're certainly glad to have a resolution here," Mayor David LaGrand said during the meeting.

Chris Bovia

A city spokesperson says this is the first step in finalizing a mutual agreement.

"We are grateful that all parties have worked toward a resolution of the pending claims. The collaboration with the attorney representing the claimants reflects an agreement to resolve a disputed claim in a mutually acceptable way."

At least one car was nearly entirely submerged when one of the city's 24-inch water mains burst early in the morning of June 13, 2024.

Several neighbors on Philadelphia Avenue had feet of water flood their basements. The estimated repair costs for damage caused by the flooding ranged between $25,000 and $80,000 for each home.

One homeowner explained that, six months after the water main break, they faced $30,000 in out-of-pocket costs because insurance did not cover the damage to their home.

Roughly two months after the water main break, neighbors received a letter from the city saying it would not cover their claims to cover the cost of repairs, citing immunity from damages.

Now the city has reversed course on that claim. Details on how many neighbors would receive money from the city, and how much each would receive, wasn't immediately available.

